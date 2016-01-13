UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
SEOUL Jan 13 LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday said it will invest 527 billion won ($435.67 million) on new solar panel production facilities in South Korea over the next three years, aiming to triple its capacity by 2020.
The South Korean firm said in a statement it would add six new solar panel production lines at Gumi, a city about 200 kms (124 miles) southeast of Seoul, by the first half of 2018. LG already has eight panel production lines in Gumi.
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.