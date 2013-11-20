By Elizabeth Dilts
| ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. Nov 20 Across the Hudson
River from New York City and atop the steep cliffs of the New
Jersey Palisades, LG Electronics Inc has drawn the ire of
environmentalists, and a Rockefeller, over its new North America
headquarters.
LG says the 143-foot-tall (43-meter)
headquarters will meet the highest standards in sustainable
architecture. Critics argue that the company is spoiling natural
views and are begging LG for a shorter building.
"LG would essentially ruin an American landmark," said Larry
Rockefeller, whose grandfather, John D. Rockefeller Jr., donated
land for the Palisades Interstate National Park on the condition
that structures visible from across the river were removed.
The Palisades are a series of forested cliffs stretching 13
miles (21 km) north of the George Washington Bridge on the New
Jersey side of the Hudson that were designated a national
landmark in 1965.
Local governments have long required construction near the
Palisades to be shorter than 35 feet (10.7 meters) to be hidden
by the trees. But in 2011, the town of Englewood Cliffs granted
LG a permit to build 143 feet high for its headquarters, where
the company plans to add 700 new jobs and build a science
exhibition space for children.
Englewood Cliffs Mayor Joseph Parisi said the town changed
its height rules for any property of more than 25 acres (10
hectares) because LG's building design relies on tall, narrow
construction in order to maximize energy efficiency.
Rockefeller and a coalition of New York and New Jersey
groups are suing to halt construction. In August, a New Jersey
Supreme Court judge ruled LG could continue work on the
building. The group filed an appeal, which is pending.
John Taylor, vice president for public affairs at LG
Electronics U.S.A., said the time for debate is past.
The company went through "open approvals process" in 2011,
which included six public hearings for citizens to voice
opinions. In all six hearings, only two people spoke in
opposition, Taylor and Parisi said.
"If you look at (the building) from the river, you won't see
anything," Taylor said. "If you're at a higher level, you will
see this building ... but it will be the most beautiful building
above the tree line."
It will also be the tallest.
HUDSON VIEWS
Ed Goodell, executive director of the New York-New Jersey
Trail Conference, which maintains the Palisades Interstate Park
trails, said LG fails to see why the Palisades are special.
"This is what the Hudson River looked like 400 years ago
when Henry Hudson sailed down it. It's such a rare piece of
property in this the most developed part of the nation," Goodell
said at a protest outside LG's headquarters last week.
A handful of tall structures stand on the Palisades,
including a turn-of-the-century mansion that houses a St.
Peter's University campus and a radio antenna built before 1940.
However, most of the forested cliffs appear undeveloped.
Taylor said LG, which has operated for 25 years up the road
in Englewood Cliffs, appreciates the Palisades and will restore
six wetlands on its new property and plant 700 trees. But
redesigning the building's height at this late stage would cost
millions of dollars and delay the project two years, he said.
James Abruzzo, co-director of the Institute for Ethical
Leadership at New Jersey's Rutgers University, said LG has taken
enough steps to qualify as a moral corporation.
"The things they've done show they recognize they have
responsibility to the greater good," Abruzzo said, adding that
he also treasures the uninterrupted tree line. "I'm glad the
protesters are protesting, but on a moral ground, I guess this
is a tie."