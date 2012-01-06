SEOUL Jan 6 LG Electronics Inc
said on Friday it would unveil its first Google TV
next week, joining Sony Corp and Samsung Electronics Co
in partnering with the search giant to get a
foothold in the emerging Internet TV market.
Google hopes to replicate the success of its
Android mobile software in the TV market, but its attempt to
conquer the living room has seen limited success so far due to a
lack of web content and support from hardware manufacturers.
Google TV allows consumers to access online videos and
websites on their TVs, as well as specialised apps such as video
games. Currently it comes built-in on certain Sony television
models and Samsung is also working with the U.S. firm to launch
Google TVs.
LG said on Friday it would introduce its first Google TV
next week at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Google said on its blog that chipmaker Marvell Technology
Group, chip designer MediaTek and TV
manufacturer Vizio were also new partners for its Google TV
service.
Grappling with slowing demand and cutthroat competion, TV
manufacturers hope forays into the Internet TV market will help
cushion squeezed margins.
Research firm DisplaySearch expects the global TV market to
grow only 2 percent this year after no growth in 2011 due to
soft consumer demand amid a weak global economy.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)