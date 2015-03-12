UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, March 12 South Korean conglomerate LG Group on Thursday said its companies plan to invest a record 6.3 trillion won ($5.57 billion) in research and development in 2015 to secure future growth.
LG Group, which has arms including appliances maker LG Electronics Inc and LG Display Co Ltd, said in a statement that technologies like electric car batteries, next-generation displays and the so-called Internet of things were key areas for investment.
An LG Group spokeswoman said the conglomerate spent a combined 5.9 trillion won on research and development last year. ($1 = 1,131.7000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.