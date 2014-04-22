BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals
SEOUL, April 23 LG Household & Healthcare Ltd. said on Wednesday it is considering a bid for U.S.-based cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden as the South Korean firm seeks to grow its overseas business.
A spokeswoman at LG Household said the company had not decided yet whether it would launch a formal bid to acquire Elizabeth Arden. She did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by American Securities for $43.00 per share in cash