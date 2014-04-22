SEOUL, April 23 LG Household & Healthcare Ltd. said on Wednesday it is considering a bid for U.S.-based cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden as the South Korean firm seeks to grow its overseas business.

A spokeswoman at LG Household said the company had not decided yet whether it would launch a formal bid to acquire Elizabeth Arden. She did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)