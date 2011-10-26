* Q3 operating loss 32 bln won vs 54 bln profit fcast
* Mobile business posts 140 bln won loss vs Q2's 55 bln won
loss
* TV division profit rises to 101 bln won vs 86 bln won yr
ago
* Shares trim gains after results, up 0.7 pct in steady
market
(Add comments, TV division profit, background)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korea's LG Electronics
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on
Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into
the red, dashing hopes of a recovery in its struggling
smartphone business.
LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth
consecutive quarter, with losses more than doubling to 140
billion won ($124 million) from the previous quarter's 55
billion won. The results were hurt by a shortage of hit models
to compete with Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd in the booming smartphone market.
Koo Bon-joon, the younger brother of LG Group's chairman and
a member of its founding family, took over as CEO of the group's
flagship company a year ago to rescue its troubled mobile
business, but its slow recovery has disappointed analysts.
In contrast, LG's crosstown rival, Samsung, is expected to
report strong growth in profit at its handset division on Friday
and overtake Apple as the world's biggest smartphone vendor in
unit terms.
"I think LG Elec is going to struggle more, but not to the
extent that it is being knocked out by Apple and Samsung," said
Park Yong-myung, a fund manager at Hanwha Investment Trust
Management which owns LG Elec shares.
"Today's earnings report does not ring the alarm because
investors are already aware that it is doing badly. The issue of
its floundering mobile business is already reflected in its
shares, which almost halved," he said.
LG, the world's No.2 TV maker and No.3 handset maker,
reported a July-September operating loss of 32 billion won ($28
million) versus a consensus forecast for a 54 billion won profit
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with a loss of 185 billion won a year ago and
a profit of 158 billion won in the preceding quarter.
TV BUSINESS REMAIN PROFITABLE
LG's three other divisions, TVs, home appliances and air
conditioning, posted profit gains in the third quarter from a
year earlier. Its TV division saw its operating profit rise to
101 billion won, compared with 86 billion won a year ago,
despite weakening TV demand.
It said sales of premium TVs such as 3D models helped expand
margins, although TV division's profitabily remains razor-thin
at 1.9 percent.
"What can LG show in 2012 and 2013? Honestly, I can't
picture that," said K.S. Jung, a fund manager at Eugene Asset
Management.
"The time that LG made money from handsets and home
appliances may be over...Its business can't help but shrink
without any breakthrough."
LG faces a major challenge to introduce a compelling product
in the high-end segment where it lost ground to companies such
as Apple, Samsung and HTC.
Nokia , which reported a surprise quarterly profit
last week, is also fighting back. The world's largest cellphone
maker plans to unveil on Wednesday its first phones using
Microsoft software, hoping they will rescue its ailing
smartphone business.
LG said its handset sales fell to 21.1 million units in the
third quarter, from 24.8 million the previous quarter.
The business is the company's biggest capital sinkhole. LG
has lost 927 billion won from handset sales since the second
quarter of last year.
The money-losing business has been also a major value
destroyer for LG shareholders. Shares in LG, which has a market
value of $10 billion, have lost 36 percent this year versus the
market's 8 percent drop.
The stock rose 0.7 percent by 0505 GMT versus a 0.08 percent
gain in the wider market .
LG trails Nokia and Samsung in handsets and competes with
Samsung, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp in
flat-screen TVs.
($1 = 1129.000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner, Miyoung Kim and Matt Driskill)