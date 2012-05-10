(Adds analyst comment, shares, interim CFO appointment)
LONDON May 10 British insurer Legal & General
said finance chief Nigel Wilson would take over from
outgoing Chief Executive Tim Breedon next month, confirming an
appointment that had been widely expected in the industry.
Wilson, who joined L&G in 2009 and had been seen by analysts
as Breedon's most likely successor, becomes group chief
executive designate immediately, and will take over formally on
June 30, Britain's fourth-biggest insurer said on Thursday.
Breedon, who has led L&G since 2006, will stay on until the
end of the year to help the group lobby for changes to the
European Union's planned Solvency II capital regime for
insurers.
L&G announced his departure in September.
Wilson, formerly finance chief at United Business Media, is
credited with simplifying L&G and refocusing it on cash
generation in response to investor gripes that life insurers
were opaque and capital-hungry, a strategy that has since been
adopted across the industry.
"We think that this is a great appointment for L&G given his
impressive performance since becoming finance director," Panmure
Gordon analyst Barrie Cornes wrote in a note.
Wilson is the third consecutive L&G chief executive to be
recruited from within. The company said his appointment followed
"a thorough and exhaustive" recruitment process carried out with
the help of an executive search firm.
Wadham Downing, L&G's group financial controller, becomes
interim chief financial officer pending a permanent appointment,
the insurer added.
L&G shares were 1.4 percent higher by 0920 GMT,
outperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the Stoxx 600 European
insurance index.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Helen
Massy-Beresford)