SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea's LG Electronics
Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker, swung to a profit in
the fourth quarter, helped by its latest smartphone models and
improved sales in its TV business.
LG reported on Wednesday an October-December operating
profit of 23 billion won ($20.5 million) versus a consensus
forecast for a 64 billion won profit by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with a loss of 246 billion won a year ago and
32 billion won loss in the preceding quarter.
LG's handset business reported a 9.9 billion won operating
profit after six straight quarters of losses, marking a sharp
improvement from a 262 billion won loss a year ago and a 140
billion won loss in the third quarter.
($1 = 1123.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Jonathan Hopfner)