LONDON May 10 British insurer Legal & General
said finance chief Nigel Wilson would take over from
outgoing Chief Executive Tim Breedon next month, confirming a
widely-expected appointment.
Wilson, who joined L&G in 2009 and had been seen by analysts
as Breedon's most likely successor, becomes group chief
executive designate immediately, and will take over the role on
June 30, the insurer said on Thursday.
"Nigel will bring an evolutionary approach to the execution
of the next stage if the group's strategy, and provide continued
focus on delivering for our customers, business partners and
shareholders," L&G chairman John Stewart said in a statement.
Breedon, who has led L&G for the last six years, will stay
on until the end of the year to help it lobby for changes to the
European Union's planned Solvency II capital regime for
insurers.
