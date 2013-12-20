LONDON Dec 20 British insurance group Legal & General has invested 169 million pounds ($276.56 million) in UK infrastructure assets including a chain of care homes and a planned new hospital

L&G said on Friday it has acquired 13 care homes from Prestbury Investments for around 70 million pounds and invested 89 million pounds over a 32 year term as part of a consortium to build a new hospital in Liverpool, England.

The announcement follows a pledge on Thursday by rival Aviva to put 500 million pounds in British infrastructure.

Insurers are enthusiastic investors in infrastructure because the long duration of the commitments and the steady, inflation linked returns from rents and tolls are well suited for covering the companies' pension liabilities.