SEOUL Jan 13 South Korea's LG Group has scaled down its investment plans compared to last year to 16.4 trillion won ($14.16 billion) this year, a media report cited the co-chief of its holding firm LG Corp Cho Jun-ho as saying.

Online media outlet E-Daily reported on Friday that the figure was 3 trillion lower than LG's actual investment size last year.

But Cho did not give a breakdown of investment plans.

LG Group's affiilates include LG Electronics, flat screen maker LG Display and the country's largest chemical firm LG Chem. ($1 = 1158.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)