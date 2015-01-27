LONDON Jan 27 British insurer Legal & General
said on Tuesday it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds
($2.26 billion) to a new UK regeneration fund, that aims to
raise up to 15 billion pounds with external funding.
The fund will seek British and international institutional
investors for 30-50 projects across Britain, including in the
cities of Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds, L&G said in a
statement.
The British government's Regeneration Investment
Organisation will act as sponsor to help the deal pipeline, L&G
said, adding that the fund was announced at a conference hosted
by British Cities Minister Greg Clark.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)