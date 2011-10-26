SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Electronics expects its handset profitability to improve in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, driven by mid- and high-end models such as smartphones running on faster LTE networks, its CFO said on Wednesday.

LG's overall profitability is also expected to rise in the current quarter from the previous quarter, thanks to premium TVs and smartphones, Jung Do-hyun said.

LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth consecutive quarter in the July to September period, with losses more than doubling to 140 billion won ($124 million) from the previous quarter's 55 billion won.

The results were hurt by a shortage of hit models to compete with Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the booming smartphone market. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)