Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
LONDON, March 10 Legal & General Capital, a unit of UK insurer Legal & General, said on Tuesday it has bought a 50 percent stake in Peel Group's MediaCityUK scheme in Manchester.
MediaCityUK, a UK media campus that is valued at 503 million pounds ($757 million), aims to be a broadcasting hub and is home to BBC, ITV and the University of Salford, the firm said in a statement.
L&G Capital, which has 5.1 billion pounds in assets, is targeting investments in UK housing, infrastructure and social real estate assets. ($1 = 0.6643 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.