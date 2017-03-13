LONDON, March 13 Mark Zinkula, chief executive
of insurer Legal & General's fund arm, Legal & General
Investment Management, is to join the board of Britain's
corporate governance watchdog.
Zinkula will join the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) on
April 1, replacing Allianz's Elizabeth Corley, who
steps down after six years at the independent regulator.
"As CEO of a global asset management business, he will
deepen the FRC's insight into the needs of investors wherever
they are based," FRC Chairman Win Bischoff said in a statement.
The move comes as the government considers changes to the
rules around corporate governance, including around executive
pay, and as British firms including BT and Rio Tinto
face issues around accounting and auditing, both areas
in which the FRC is tasked with enforcing good behaviour.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)