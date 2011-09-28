SEOUL, Sept 28 LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it had filed a sales injunction in South Korea against local branches of BMW AG and Audi AG over the use of lighting products by Osram, which LG accuses of infringing its patents.

The injunction request by LG and its component affiliate LG Innotek follows a separate complaint filed with the South Korean trade commission in July to ban imports of LED products from Siemens (SIEGn.DE) lightbulb unit Osram.

"We've decided to expand the legal case to automakers using LED package products made by Osram, as the infringement is increasingly affecting the fast-growing LED industry," LG said in a statement.

LG joined Samsung LED to countersue Osram, after the German firm said in June that it filed lawsuits against the two business groups in the United States, Germany and Japan and another against LG in China. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)