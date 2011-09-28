SEOUL, Sept 28 LG Electronics Inc
said on Wednesday it had filed a sales injunction in South Korea
against local branches of BMW AG and Audi AG
over the use of lighting products by Osram, which LG accuses of
infringing its patents.
The injunction request by LG and its component affiliate LG
Innotek follows a separate complaint filed with the
South Korean trade commission in July to ban imports of LED
products from Siemens (SIEGn.DE) lightbulb unit Osram.
"We've decided to expand the legal case to automakers using
LED package products made by Osram, as the infringement is
increasingly affecting the fast-growing LED industry," LG said
in a statement.
LG joined Samsung LED to countersue Osram, after the German
firm said in June that it filed lawsuits against the two
business groups in the United States, Germany and Japan and
another against LG in China.
