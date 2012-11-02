SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it and its component unit, LG Innotek Co Ltd, had agreed with Siemens' light bulb unit Osram, to settle all LED patent suits.

They also agreed to cross-license each other's LED patents and drop all litigation related to lighting product technology that they filed last year against each other in South Korea, the United States, Japan, China and Germany. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The deal comes after Osram agreed to a similar deal with Samsung Electronics Co in August.

