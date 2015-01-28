LONDON Jan 28 Legal & General Capital and Dutch
pension fund PGGM have formed a joint venture to invest in
central London offices and have completed their first deal, L&G
said on Wednesday.
The joint venture invested 67 million pounds ($102 million)
in a development in Soho in London's West End district, L&G said
in a statement, for an initial net yield of 4.7 percent.
The joint fund has an initial investment allocation of
around 375 million pounds, L&G added, and "will be looking for
assets ranging between 30 million and 90 million pounds which
require significant improvement and where they can be part of a
wider regeneration story".
L&G said this week it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a
new fund for British infrastructure projects and seek external
financing to expand the fund to 15 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6578 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)