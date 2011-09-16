SEOUL, Sept 16 LG Electronics Inc
plans to restructure its domestic mobile operation by reducing
marketing staff to improve the struggling business, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The move comes after LG, the world's No.3 handset maker, has
recorded five straight quarterly losses from mobile phone sales
and as cutthroat competition pressures it to speed up
restructuring.
"(LG is) speeding up the adjustment...(by) boosting the
research pool and slimming down the marketing structure," the
source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of
the subject.
LG had around 10,000 mobile staff in Korea as of end-June
and the source declined to provide the size of the adjustment.
The Maeil Business Newspaper reported quoting an unnamed
industry official that LG planed to realign some 1,000 jobs, or
between 10-15 percent of its domestic mobile staff, mainly
marketing positions.
LG declined to comment on the report.
Koo Bon-joon, a member of LG's founding family, took over as
chief executive a year ago and has been cutting the portion of
unprofitable phone models to focus on high-margin smartphones,
bolstering research staff in an attempt to catch up to rivals
such as Apple , Samsung and HTC .
Shares in LG rose 2.3 percent early Friday morning, in line
with the wider market's 2.4 percent gain.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)