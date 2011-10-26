SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Electronics reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a slow recovery in smartphone sales.

LG, the world's No.2 TV maker and No.3 handset maker, reported a July-September operating loss of 32 billion won ($28.3 million) versus a consensus forecast for a 54 billion won profit by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a loss of 185.2 billion won a year ago and a profit of 158.2 billion won in the preceding quarter.

LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth straight quarter, with losses expanding to 140 billion won from the previous quarter's 55 billion won on a shortage of hit models to take on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the booming smartphone market. ($1 = 1129.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Hopfner)