SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Electronics
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on
Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into
the red, hit by a slow recovery in smartphone sales.
LG, the world's No.2 TV maker and No.3 handset maker,
reported a July-September operating loss of 32 billion won
($28.3 million) versus a consensus forecast for a 54 billion won
profit by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with a loss of 185.2 billion won a year ago
and a profit of 158.2 billion won in the preceding quarter.
LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth straight
quarter, with losses expanding to 140 billion won from the
previous quarter's 55 billion won on a shortage of hit models to
take on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in the booming smartphone market.
