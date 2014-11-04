LONDON Nov 4 British life insurance and
pensions group Legal & General saw a rise in net cash
generation in the first nine months of 2014, helped by sales of
bulk annuities.
Net cash generation was up 12 percent to 827 million
pounds($1.32 billion), compared with 740 million pounds a year
earlier, the firm said in a trading statement on Tuesday.
Assets under management rose 14 percent from a year ago to
676 billion pounds.
"Our immediate pipeline gives us high confidence in writing
around 8 billion pounds in total annuity transactions
for the full year, double our total annuity premium for 2013,"
L&G said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)