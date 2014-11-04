(Adds background, CFO comment, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Nov 4 British life insurer and pensions
group Legal & General said it generated 12 percent more
cash in the first nine months of 2014 than a year ago, as
corporate annuity sales helped cushion the impact of changes to
rules for individual savers.
Under reforms announced in the UK budget in March, retirees
no longer need to use their pension pots to buy an annuity,
which gives an income for life, and are free to invest them as
they see fit. Annuity provider L&G has been seen as one of those
most affected by the change.
Like other dominant players, though, it has sought to offset
the slump in individual annuity sales by selling so-called "bulk
annuities", or deals with companies looking to outsource all or
part of their pension scheme liabilities.
"The pipeline for bulks is good as more companies look to
derisk their pension funds," Chief Financial Officer Mark
Gregory said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Following the budget reforms, individual annuity sales fell
61 percent on the quarter from a year earlier and 53 percent on
the first nine months. Bulk annuities, however, were more than
taking up the slack, Gregory said, with 8 billion pounds ($12.8
billion) in total annuity transactions expected this year --
double last year's premium.
Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, said L&G was
showing "excellent cash generation...driven by terrific sales of
bulk annuities," and reiterated his "buy" recommendation.
L&G reported net cash generation of 827 million pounds($1.32
billion), compared with 740 million pounds a year earlier.
Legal & General Investment Management's assets under
management rose 14 percent from a year ago to 676 billion pounds
in the first nine months, though Gregory said the third quarter
saw net outflows of 2.4 billion, as investors pulled out of
index funds amid market turbulence.
L&G shares rose 2.5 percent in early morning trade to a
six-week high of 237 pence at 0813 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound)
