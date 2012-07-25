BRIEF-Zoës Kitchen Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Zoës Kitchen announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
SEOUL, July 25 LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker, said on Wednesday quarterly profit more than doubled on a jump in TV sales but its cellphone business swung to a loss, squeezed by growing competition from Apple and Samsung as well as low-cost producers in China.
April-June operating profit rose to 349 billion won ($304.5 million) from a 158 billion won profit a year ago, in line with a consensus forecast for 345 billion won by 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters. In the previous quarter, profit was 448 billion won.
LG's mobile phone business made a loss of 59 billion won after two profitable quarters. It has failed to break into the high-end market, dominated by Apple and Samsung , while increased competition from ZTE and Huawei has forced it to boost marketing costs for lower-end products.
Shares in LG, valued at over $8.5 billion, rose 0.2 percent after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.7 percent drop in the wider market.
The stock hit a nine-month low last week. It has fallen over 20 percent over the past three months, underperforming a 7 percent drop in the broader market. ($1 = 1146.1750 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Splunk Inc announces fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results