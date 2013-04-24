SEOUL, April 24 LG Electronics Inc expects its smartphone shipments to jump more than 70 percent to a record 45 million units this year, as the once loss-making business recovers on the back of solid sales of flagship models such as the Optimus G.

"We had strong sales in the first quarter and ... expect overall smartphone sales to rise to around 45 million this year," Chief Financial Officer Jung Do-hyun said. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)