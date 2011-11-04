BRIEF-Agrium has 'strong interest' in seed or chemical lines-CEO
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
SEOUL Nov 4 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc denied a report on Friday it had sought to take over Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd , the world's largest solar cell maker.
The world's third-biggest handset vendor had considered buying Suntech but put the matter on the back burner due to its lacklustre earnings and worsening business conditions in the solar industry, online news outlet Money Today said.
"The report is merely groundless," an LG spokesman said.
The report came a day after LG Electronics announced a $945 million stock offering to shore up its loss-making smartphone business, which sent its share price down 14 percent on dilution fears. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Holmes)
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday: