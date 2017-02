SEOUL Aug 18 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc has cut its 2011 flat-screen television sales target by 20 percent to 32 million units, a media report said on Thursday.

"TV sales are seen sharply below our original target and may come in at around 32 million units this year, as the euro zone fiscal crisis is likely to continue and a U.S. consumption recovery also remains uncertain," online news outlet eDaily quoted an unnamed LG official as saying.

The company could not immediately confirm the report.

LG said earlier this year it was targeting sales of 40 million units in 2011. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)