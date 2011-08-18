* LG cuts flat-screen TV sales target to 32 mln units-report

* LG joins Sony slashing annual sales forecast

* LG shares tumble for a second day, down 6.1 pct (Adds details)

SEOUL, Aug 18 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc has cut its annual television sales forecast by 20 percent, a media report said, joining its Japanese rival Sony Corp in bracing for weaker sales due to uncertain global economic prospects.

Global TV makers from top-ranked Samsung Electronics to Sony, LG, and Panasonic Corp have already warned of a tough sales outlook, especially in the United States and Europe, as consumers delay purchases amid rising inflation and deepening euro zone fiscal problems.

"TV sales are seen sharply below our original target and may come in at around 32 million units this year, as the euro zone fiscal crisis is likely to continue and a U.S. consumption recovery also remains uncertain," online news outlet eDaily quoted an unnamed LG official as saying.

The company could not immediately confirm the report.

LG said earlier this year it was targeting sales of 40 million units of flat-screen TVs in 2011.

Sony plans to pull together plans to overhaul its TV business this month after cutting its annual TV sales forecast and warning that losses on TVs could widen this year.

The firm cut its sales forecast for LCD TVs to 22 million sets from 27 million.

Shares in LG Electronics tumbled for a second day, closing down 6.1 percent, weighed by concerns that fragile consumer demand will hit sales of TVs, handsets and home appliances. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)