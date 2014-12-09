NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Transgender
people in the European Union (EU) face serious violence and
discrimination,and EU institutions, as well as member states,
should develop policies to protect them, according to a report
published on Tuesday.
The report by the European Union Agency for Fundamental
Rights(FRA) said that trans people are frequently discriminated
against in key aspects of life such as employment, education and
healthcare services.
"Everyone has the right to be themselves. However, in
reality many trans people live in fear as society is often
intolerant and ignorant of trans people and their needs," Morten
Kjaerum, director of FRA, said in a statement.
"Our research shows that trans people live noticeably better
lives where Member States are aware of the problems and have
developed policies to protect and support them."
The report uses data from a 2012 survey on the status of
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights in the EU,
and analyses the "lived reality" of over 6,000 self-declared
trans respondents.
Violence and hate crimes emerged as the most worrying result
of the survey.
One in two trans persons said they were physically attacked,
threatened or insulted in the year before they took the survey,
an incidence twice as high as that for lesbian, gay and bisexual
(LGB) respondents.
Over two in five of those respondents who said they were
victims of violence indicated that such incidents happened three
or more times during the year before the survey.
Perpetrators were mostly groups of male individuals unknown
to the victim.
DISCRIMINATION
Fifty-four percent of trans respondents felt personally
discriminated against or harassed because of their being
transgender, the study showed. Discrination was felt more
strongly by young respondents not in paid work or from a low
income stratum.
The area in which trans persons felt the strongest
discrimination was employment, particularly during the search
for a job. One in three respondents said they felt discriminated
against when looking for a job, more than twice the percentage
of LGB respondents to the same point.
Around one in five respondents indicated they felt
discriminated against by personnel when accessing health
services.
Data from the survey showed that many trans people live in
hiding or avoid expressing their identity for fear of violence,
harassment or discrimination, even within the privacy of their
own home.
Despite existing legal provisions and policies protecting
the rights of trans people in the EU, the report argues that
Union-wide action as well as national responses should be
strengthened to address gender identity and gender expression.
"Ultimately, as trans respondents noted, they are citizens
who feel that they are not allowed to be themselves," said the
report.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)