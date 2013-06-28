June 28 Gays and lesbians may not yet have full
marriage equality in every state, but in the eyes of the wealth
management industry, their money is as good as anyone's.
Same-sex couples now walk hand-in-hand on the covers of
marketing brochures from brand-name firms that have taken aim at
this demographic in recent years. Wealth management firms like
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, UBS Wealth Management Americas and Wells Fargo
Advisors also offer financial planning seminars aimed at
the gay and lesbian communities.
That is a long way from just a few years ago, when firms and
their clients often steered clear of any discussion of sexual
orientation, even when it had an important bearing of the
financial life of a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT)
client. Without an opening comment from an adviser, the client
often had to worry about how their status would be received.
But now, as firms target LGBT clients, there's a new
challenge for advisers: managing finances for couples whose
legal status is complicated and uncertain. Not all will be able
to live up to their firm's advertising.
"There are some people at these firms who have no idea what
they're doing because they're hopping on the
we-want-the-gay-dollars bandwagon," said Scott Squillace,
principal and founder of the Boston-based law firm Squillace &
Associates, which focuses on LGBT clients. He notes, however,
that "there are terrific people at some of these firms doing
terrific work."
Wednesday's historic Supreme Court ruling striking down the
Defense of Marriage Act created a great planning need: some
same-sex married couples will be able to merge their finances,
but others will not. Federal and state laws clash and some
implications will have to be clarified by further regulation -
or more court cases.
An adviser who is ignorant of the issues involved can put
the clients' financial lives in jeopardy - causing tax or cash
flow problems by improperly titling an asset, for example. Even
if they avoid calamity, improperly trained advisers may leave
clients thinking their firm made false promises.
Therefore advisers should call themselves LGBT planning
experts only if they really are. That often requires years of
experience in health-care, retirement and estate planning. They
should also stay abreast of adoption laws and the ongoing
LGBT-related litigation moving through the courts.
"Clients don't want us to be learning along with them at the
table," said John McGowan, head of the LGBT and non-traditional
family practice at Northern Trust Corp..
GENDER NEUTRAL SOFTWARE
The LGBT-orientated practices at many big wealth management
firms have evolved in similar ways: financial advisers who have
trouble answering questions from gay clients push their firms
for resources. The firms tap gay employees to create an ongoing
outreach and training program.
They are making good progress. New client forms at UBS
Wealth Management Americas, a division of UBS AG, now ask for
"Client 1" and "Client 2" instead of "husband" and "wife". And
UBS, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank
of America Corp., now have financial planning software
adaptable to the needs of same-sex couples.
But gay people are still a long way from being able to walk
into the local office of a big wealth management firm and find
an LGBT planning expert.
CREDENTIALS
Squillace, the estate lawyer, said he recommends that his
LGBT clients look at the wealth adviser's credentials first.
He tells them to look for an Accredited Domestic Partnership
Advisor mark, a designation offered by the College for Financial
Planning that trains advisers in topics like methods of
transferring wealth and creating domestic partnership
agreements. Only 215 people in the United States currently hold
that designation, the college says.
Advisers who want to specialize in this space should get to
know the local estate lawyers, accountants and insurance experts
who focus on LGBT issues, join local LGBT networking groups and
attend workshops, suggests Joshua Hatfield Charles, a
spokesperson for the Certified Financial Planner Board of
Standards on issues related to LGBT planning.
The LGBT community has a higher median income compared to
the general population, likely due to education levels and a
tendency to live in states with higher median incomes, according
to a 2012 study by Prudential Financial Inc.
There are roughly 9 million to 11 million adult LGBT
Americans, the San Francisco-based research firm Community
Marketing Inc estimates.
Northern Trust says it saw revenue in its LGBT practice
increase by 19 percent in 2012 compared to a year earlier. The
firm, whose assets under management for the overall wealth
management division are about $206 billion, declined to give the
total amount of assets managed by the LGBT practice.
There may come a time when there is no need for this kind of
planning because LGBT Americans have exactly the same rights as
straight individuals. Until that happens, specialization pays.