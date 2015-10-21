LONDON Oct 21 Banks are lining up debt
financing to back the sale of forensic science group LGC, which
is expected to test banks'underwriting appetite in a higher risk
environment, banking sources said on Wednesday.
First round bids on the sale, which is attracting interest
from private equity firms, are due on Monday, the sources said.
"The market in the last few weeks has been very tough, its
hard to work out where to underwrite new deals," a banker said.
LGC, which is the world's largest private provider of
forensic science, according to its website, is expected to fetch
around 650 million pounds ($1 billion). JP Morgan and HSBC are
acting as sellside advisers.
Bridgepoint Partners bought LGC in 2010 from LGV Capital for
257 million pounds. Bridgepoint declined to comment.
Apax Partners, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Astorg and EQT are
vying for the company, one source said. Some trade buyers are
also interested in bidding, another source said.
The deal is expected to be the next large leveraged loan to
reach the market after the 1.02 billion euro ($1.16 billion)
term loan B backing Hellman & Friedman's acquisition of a stake
in Swedish security company Verisure, which is currently in the
market.
September's global market disruption has proved difficult
for arranging banks as investors are calling for higher pricing
and other concessions to compensate for perceived higher risk.
Pricing and discounts were widened on a 505 million euro
loan for German rehabilitation clinics business Median Kliniken
on Wednesday.
Leverage on the financing packages that are being discussed
for the LGC sale are relatively high at around 6.5-6.75 times
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation
(EBITDA), bankers said.
Private equity bidders have also been discussing including a
second lien loan in the financing, which has second claim over
assets in the event of bankruptcy, but are cautious about how to
price riskier junior debt.
"To offer an underwrite to sponsors, you have to be
competitive, but you don't want to lose money," the banker said.
($1 = 0.6472 pounds)
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Editing by Alasdair Reilly)