MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
SEOUL Aug 25 LG Chem , South Korea's top chemical company, said on Thursday that its joint venture would invest $4 billion to build a petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan.
The joint venture with state-run Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) will build ethylene and polyethylene plants with an annual capacity of 840,000 and 800,000 tonnes respectively and start commercial production from the facilities in 2016, LG Chem said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.