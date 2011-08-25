SEOUL Aug 25 LG Chem , South Korea's top chemical company, said on Thursday that its joint venture would invest $4 billion to build a petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan.

The joint venture with state-run Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) will build ethylene and polyethylene plants with an annual capacity of 840,000 and 800,000 tonnes respectively and start commercial production from the facilities in 2016, LG Chem said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)