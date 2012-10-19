SEOUL Oct 19 LG Chem Ltd, the South Korean electric car battery supplier for Renault SA, has not decided whether or not to build a factory in Europe with the French automaker, it said on Friday, citing difficult market conditions.

"Nothing has been decided yet (regarding the battery plant). The car battery market is still in difficult conditions. The market is still uncertain," chief executive Peter Bahn-suk Kim told reporters on the sidelines of an earnings conference. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)