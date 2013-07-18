SEOUL, July 18 LG Display Co Ltd expects its profit to improve substantially in the July-September period from the prior quarter, helped by growing shipments of screens for smartphones and tablets as well as cost-cutting, its chief financial officer said.

Chief Financial Officer James Jeong was speaking at an analyst briefing on Thursday after the South Korean company reported a 53 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating the market consensus.

LG Display is the biggest panel supplier for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, according to analysts. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)