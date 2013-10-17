SEOUL Oct 17 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
on Thursday reported its highest quarterly profit
this year as an increase in sales of displays for mobile devices
such as Apple Inc's iPhone offset a decline in sales of
displays for television sets.
LG Display, the biggest maker of liquid-crystal display
panels, posted operating profit of 389 billion won ($365
million) for its July-September quarter, 31 percent more than in
the same period a year earlier.
The mean estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
was 384 billion won.
Shipments of LCDs for TVs fell in the third quarter from the
traditionally weak second quarter for the first time, according
to researcher IHS iSuppli. Analysts say this raises concern
because TV LCDs draw the most revenue and because growth in the
smartphone market is slowing.
Shares in LG Display closed up 0.2 percent prior to the
earnings announcement compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in the
benchmark Kospi index.