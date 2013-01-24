SEOUL Jan 24 LG Display, the
biggest panel supplier for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad,
warned profit in the current quarter would fall from the
previous quarter due to weak seasonal demand and as some
customers reduce screen orders.
"Some customers are adjusting their inventory and that will
affect our panel shipments," Chief Financial Officer James Jeong
told an analyst briefing.
"Along with overall weakness in demand due to a seasonal
slowdown, we expect our panel shipments will decline by more
than 10 percent and reduce first-quarter earnings."