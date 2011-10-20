* Q3 operating loss 492 bln won vs 197 bln loss fcast
* Sees panel price falls easing
* Shares end down 0.2 pct prior to results
(Add analyst's comments, background on Amazon's Kindle Fire
tablet)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 20 South Korean flat-screen maker LG
Display , a key supplier to Apple Inc ,
posted its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as tepid
demand for televisions and computers hit panel prices and
one-off losses weighed.
LG Display, which vies with home rival Samsung Electronics
Co for the top position in LCD flat screens
globally, said it expected panel price falls to slow in the
current quarter from the previous quarter.
It did not give a reason for the expected easing of price
declines but its executives are bullish on consumer demand for
tablet computers such as Amazon.com Inc's new
Kindle Fire and for smartphones .
Panel makers are struggling with a weaker-than-usual
seasonal demand pick-up in the second half of 2011 as an
uncertain global economy slows demand for TVs, desktop monitors
and notebook PCs, depressing panel prices.
Consumers are also increasingly turning to mobile devices
such as Apple's popular iPad and iPhone, sapping demand for
traditional desktop computers and laptops. But some analysts
were cautious about the market overall.
"The panel market will remain sluggish as it is
headed for a seasonally weak demand season starting November,"
said Kim Byeong-ki, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
LG Display said its July-September operating loss was 492
billion won ($434.6 million) versus an average forecast of a
196.5 billion won loss in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That marked its fourth consecutive quarterly loss and
compared with an operating loss of 48 billion won in the
previous quarter and an operating profit of 182 billion won a
year ago.
The company said the wider-than-expected loss is due to
additional antitrust provision and a big translation loss
stemming from a sharp plunge in the won currency.
"LG Display expects total display shipments to increase by a
low single-digit percentage in the fourth quarter compared to
the third quarter. Also, further decline in panel prices is
expected to be limited," James Jeong, CFO of LG Display, said in
a statement.
Some investors said South Korean panel makers, which get
backing from their cash-rich parent groups, are better
positioned to compete with their Taiwanese and Japanese rivals
during the industry downturn.
"LG Display is gaining a firm footing as No.2 in the sector,
helped by its affiliates such as LG Chem and LG
Electronics ," said Jung K.S., a fund manager at
Eugene Asset Management, which owns LG Display shares.
"Facing a challenging economic landscape, many of its peers
would be knocked out."
LG Display is a key panel supplier for Apple's iPad and
iPhone. Apple on Tuesday reported quarterly results that missed
expectations for the first time in years, blaming rumors of the
new iPhone for hurting demand in the September quarter.
The South Korean firm is also a key panel supplier for
Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet and hopes sales of the new device
due to be released in the current quarter help it cushion weak
TV panel sales.
LG Display said revenue from handsets, tablets and other
mobile devices jumped to a combined 20 percent of its total
revenue, versus 11 percent a year ago, while the portion of TV
panels dropped to 47 percent from 58 percent.
Shares in the panel maker ended down 0.2 percent
before the results, in a wider market that was down 2.7
percent. They have slumped 42 percent this year,
underperforming the wider market's 12 percent fall.
WEAK DEMAND
LG Display, which also competes with AU Optronics
and Chimei Innolux Corp , said its average selling
price fell 10 percent in the third quarter from a year ago.
Weak demand in advanced economies and chronic overcapacity
have delayed the much-anticipated recovery of panel prices,
forcing panel makers to cut investments.
Earlier this month, research firm DisplaySearch cut its
global demand outlook for TVs this year, citing lower business
targets from TV manufacturers and lower-than-expected demand for
key TV components in the run-up to the year-end holiday season.
Research firm IDC also said this month that worldwide PC
shipments increased by a lower-than-expected 3.6 percent in the
third quarter from a year earlier, and expected the growth to
stay in mid-single digit percent in the current quarter.
Growth prospects of LCD TV panels are dim because many
households in developed countries have already traded their
bulky TV sets for flat-screen TVs and have more than one LCD TV
set.
"It is hard to expect a V-shaped recovery as demand is not
growing, while supply is expanding," said Kiwoom Securities'
Kim.
($1 = 1132.050 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)