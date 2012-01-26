SEOUL Jan 27 Flat-screen maker LG Display posted a sharply narrowed quarterly loss on Friday, helped by solid demand from smartphones and tablet makers and as tumbling TV panel prices stabilise.

The South Korean company, which vies with home rival Samsung Electronics Co for the top position in LCD flat screens globally, said its October-December operating loss was 144.8 billion won ($129.25 million ), versus an average forecast of a 117 billion won loss in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That marked its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, but was a big improvement from 492 billion won loss in the previous quarter and 387 billion won loss a year ago.

LG Display is a key panel supplier for Apple Inc's popular iPad and iPhone. Apple on Tuesday reported quarterly results that blew past market expectations on record sales of iPhones and iPads. ($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and Sanjeev Miglani)