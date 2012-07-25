Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean flat screen maker LG Display said on Thursday it would invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) to upgrade an existing production line to boost production capacity of panels used in high-end mobile devices.
LG Display said the upgraded low temperature poly silicon line will start mass production from the fourth quarter of 2013, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Gary Hill)
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.