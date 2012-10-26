* Q3 operating profit 253 bln won vs 265 bln won f'cast
* Q4 profit seen higher on demand for Apple, Amazon devices
* Shares down 1.2 prior to results vs KOSPI's 1.7 pct fall
SEOUL, Oct 26 LG Display Co Ltd
reported its first quarterly profit in two years on Friday as
sales of its screens used in Apple Inc's iPad and
iPhone offset weak demand from TV manufacturers, the South
Korean panel maker's biggest revenue source.
LG Display, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
panel unit for the top position in liquid crystal
display (LCD) flat screens globally, reported 253 billion won
($230 million) in operating profit for its July-September third
quarter.
That was a tad below an average forecast for a 265 billion
won profit in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
The profit, LG's first after seven straight quarters of
losses, compared with a 492 billion won loss a year earlier and
a 26 billion won loss in the preceding three months.
"We expect profitability to improve further in the fourth
quarter, as a host of new mobile devices will launch and
increase panel demand," the firm said in its earnings statement.
LG said it expected LCD panel prices to remain stable in the
current quarter, and its flat-screen shipments to rise by a high
single digit percentage quarter-on-quarter.
LG Display shares have jumped about 37 percent in the past
three months, outperforming a 6 percent rise in the benchmark
KOSPI index, on expectations for better fourth-quarter
earnings as the company ties its fortunes more tightly to Apple.
Barclays expects LG's revenue from panel supplies to Apple
and Amazon.com Inc to jump nearly 70 percent to 2.1
trillion won worth in the fourth quarter from the third quarter,
due to solid demand for the iPhone 5, iPad mini and Amazon's
Kindle tablet computer.
LG's new and thinner display -- its in-cell touch screen
panel, which is used in the iPhone 5 -- costs 40 percent more
than that of conventional smartphone panels, according to Nomura
Securities. Analysts at Korea Investment & Securities expect
panel sales to Apple to rise to around 27 percent of LG's total
revenue in the second half of this year from 16 percent in the
first half.
Shares of LG Display closed down 1.2 percent prior to the
results announcement, versus a 1.7 percent fall in the broader
market.