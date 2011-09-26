Sept 26 LG&E/KU Energy on Monday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BNP Paribas, RBC, and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LG&E/KU ENERGY AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 10/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.839 FIRST PAY 4/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.395 SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 250 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 37.5BPS