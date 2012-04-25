SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
expects its earnings to come under pressure in the
current quarter due to increased marketing spending and
competition, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"Sales are likely to increase slightly from the first
quarter on new product releases of TVs and handsets, but profits
are expected to come in at around the first quarter's level or
slightly lower, as we expect a sharp increase in marketing costs
to promote new products," CFO Jung Do-hyun told analysts.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)