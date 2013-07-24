UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 24 LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker, reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating forecasts as weak TV sales and tight margins offset a solid recovery in its smartphone business.
April-June operating profit fell to 479 billion won ($428.8 million), above a consensus forecast of 457 billion won by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit compares with 526.7 billion won a year ago and 349.5 billion won in the previous quarter.
LG, whose once loss-making smartphone business rebounded to become the world's third biggest late last year, is now hoping its flagship G2 model, due out early next month, will help narrow a gap with market leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
The South Korean firm, which sold a record 12.1 million smartphones in the second quarter, has said the new G2 model will include a full high-definition screen and connection speed up to twice faster than conventional 4G networks. ($1 = 1117.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources