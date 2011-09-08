SEOUL, Sept 8 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
has slashed about 30 percent of overseas staff at
its struggling mobile phone division as a part of broad-based
reforms to turn the money-losing business around, media reported
on Thursday.
The layoffs mainly involved mobile marketing and purchasing
resources and the closure of some unprofitable outlets, the
Korea Economic Daily said in an unsourced report, adding that
the company planned similar measures for its domestic mobile
business.
An LG spokesman said the report was speculation and said the
company did not comment on market rumours.
LG, the world No.3 handset maker, has recorded five
consecutive quarterly losses from mobile phone sales, with
cutthroat competition pressuring the company to overhaul its
business.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)