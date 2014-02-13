SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's LG Electronics
unveiled a revamped version of its large-screen
smartphone G Pro on Thursday, seeking to woo customers ahead of
a rival offering from market leader Samsung Electronics
later this month.
Apple Inc is also widely expected to launch its new
iPhone with a bigger screen this year.
The G Pro 2 boasts a 5.9-inch screen, bigger than the 5.5
inch screen of the previous model and one of the biggest on the
market. It also has a 1-watt speaker system, a first for
smartphones and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800
processor.
The unveiling of the new G Pro had been expected later this
month. LG's earlier timing may have been prompted by market
leader Samsung's decision to unveil a version of its flagship
Galaxy S smartphone on Feb. 24 at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona, three weeks earlier than expected.
The G Pro 2 will be on the market in Korea in late February.
LG, the world's fourth-biggest smartphone maker by sales, did
not announce a global sales target for the phone.
LG Electronics has improved products and sales sharply in
recent years and its global smartphone sales jumped 81 percent
in 2013, according to data from Strategy Analytics. Even so,
heavy promotion costs for high-end models has seen its phone
division post two consecutive quarters of losses.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded LG
Electronics' credit ratings last week, citing persistent pricing
pressures and the high costs of marketing new products,
particularly mobile phones.