* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), the fund arm of British insurer Legal & General , said it had appointed Omar Saeed as a senior portfolio manager to its global fixed income team.
Saeed joins LGIM from Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, where he managed $1.5 billion in high-yield funds and absolute return portfolios.
Prior to that, Saeed has worked with Western Asset Management, F&C Asset Management, Standard & Poor's and Habib Bank. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.