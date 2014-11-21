BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment
* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment - sec filing
Nov 21 LGM Investments Ltd, a part of BMO Global Asset Management, appointed Stephen Ma as head of Greater China equities.
Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.
He joined Fidelity in 1997 and was appointed a portfolio manager in 2006. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Monday as gains for financial and industrial stocks offset a slip in shares of gold miners and other materials companies.
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.