BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
BANGKOK Dec 11 Thailand's LH Bank is in talks with potential strategic investors on a possible share sale, said the biggest shareholder of LH Bank owner LH Financial Group PCL on Thursday.
LH Bank may sell new shares to a strategic investor, Land and Houses PCL Chairman Anand Asawaphokin told reporters. No deals had been reached as yet, he said.
Land and Houses owns 34.1 percent of LH Financial and sister developer Quality Houses PCL owns 21.4 percent, stock exchange data shows. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
