BANGKOK Dec 11 LH Financial Group PCL's biggest shareholder said on Thursday that the financial group is in talks with potential strategic domestic and foreign investors on a stake sale in the group as well as in LH Bank, Thailand's smallest lender.

LH Bank, which specialises in home loans and has assets of about 160 billion baht ($4.87 billion), has long sought a strategic partner to strengthen its electronic banking business to fend off fierce competition from its bigger rivals.

LH Financial may also sell new shares to a strategic investor, Anant Asavabhokhin, chairman of its biggest shareholder Land and Houses PCL, told reporters after a ceremony marking the launch of brokerage unit LH Securities.

"We had already talked with the first potential buyer. Now we are talking with the second, but no conclusion has been made so far," Anant said, referring to talks on possible stake sales in both LH Bank and LH Financial.

Anant did not identify the potential buyers and gave no timeframe on when the talks will be concluded.

Land & Houses owns 34.1 percent of LH Financial, stock exchange data shows. Quality Houses PCL is the second-largest shareholder, with a 21.4 percent stake.

Shares in LH Financial have risen 15 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 2.5 percent decline of the overall banking index, due to speculation that Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) was keen to buy a stake in LH Bank.

CP Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont said in late November that the group had been in talks to buy a stake in LH Bank, but no deal was reached.

LH Financial is valued at about $852 million on the Thai bourse. Its shares fell 4.7 percent at the midday break on Thursday, in line with the decline in the overall market. ($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)