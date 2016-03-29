BANGKOK, March 29 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co has agreed to buy a 35.6 percent stake in Thailand's LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion Thai baht ($469 million), the Thai company said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, LH Financial will offer 7.55 billion new shares to CTBC at 2.2 baht each, Land & Houses, a major shareholder of LH Financial, said in a statement.

LH Financial issued a separate statement, confirming the deal.

Earlier, Reuters reported that CTBC was in talks to buy a stake of up to 40 percent in the Thai firm. ($1 = 35.4000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Susan Fenton)