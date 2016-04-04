BANGKOK, April 4 Thailand's LH Bank, part of LH Financial Group PCL, said on Monday it aimed for double-digit growth in net profit this year as it expects further expansion in lending to large corporate clients.

The bank maintained its 2016 overall loan growth target at 10 percent to 15 percent, with lending to large companies expanding 15 percent to 20 percent, President Sasithorn Phongsathorn said at a briefing.

LH Bank, one of Thailand's smallest lenders, posted a 35 percent rise in 2015 net profit with loan growth of 16.8 percent, after it focused more on large corporate clients to offset weakness in retail and mortgage loans.

Last week, Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd agreed to buy 35.6 percent of LH Financial for 16.6 billion baht ($469 million). The pair expects the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

CTBC will strengthen LH Bank and help its expansion into wealth management, digital banking and trade finance, said LH Financial Chairman of Executive Boards Rutt Phanijphand.

LH Bank aimed to tap about 3,000 Taiwanese investors which invested in Thailand through CTBC, which has had a representative office in the country for 20 years, Rutt said.

Capital injection from CTBC will double LH Bank's capital base to 32 billion baht, raising its tier-one capital to 21 percent from 10.2 percent at the end of 2015, Sasithorn said.

The higher capital base will enable LH Bank to provide loans for large infrastructure projects and to join other banks in syndicated loans, she said.

With assets of $5.63 billion, LH Financial has long sought a partner for LH Bank to boost its electronic banking and improve competitiveness.

($1 = 35.3400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Christopher Cushing)